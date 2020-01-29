Freezing rain warning in effect for northwest Alta
Published Wednesday, January 29, 2020 3:14PM MST
Map of Alberta with the areas under a freezing rain warning highlighted.
EDMONTON -- Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for areas in northwest Alberta on Wednesday afternoon.
The alert was issued at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday.
Areas affected include:
- Slave Lake
- Spruce Grove
- Morinville
- Mayerthorpe
- Evansburg
- Westlock
- Athabasca
- Whitecourt
- Edson
- Swan Hills
- Fox Creek
- Barrhead
Surfaces such as highways, sidewalks, and parking lots may become icy and slippery, people are told to use cation when walking or driving in affected areas.
Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain is falling in sub-zero temperatures causing icy surfaces.