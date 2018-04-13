A snowy start to this Friday the 13th.

No heavy snow in the Edmonton Metro Region.  

But, we woke up to a dusting and there's more in the forecast for early next week.

Edmontonians also woke up to a record-setting 167th consecutive day below zero.

As we talked about yesterday, the winter of 1974-75 had 166 consecutive days with a sub-zero temperature.

This year, the record-setting streak could stretch well into the 170s.

 

Flurries will move into Eastern Alberta later this morning or early this afternoon.

Edmonton gets some clearing and a much warmer day.  After sitting below zero all day Thursday, we'll get to about 5 degrees today.

Saturday's the closest we'll get to 10.  But, it's a one-off.

We cool to a high near 5 Sunday and then near 0 Monday/Tuesday with a good chance of snow.

 

Where the heaviest snow will fall early next week is still TBD.  

But, there's a good chance that parts of Central and Southern Alberta will get 10-20cm (possibly even more).

Stay tuned...

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Flurries ending this morning.  Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon. 

High:  5

 

 

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm:  2

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.  Slight risk of a scattered shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low:  -3

Afternoon High:  8

 

 

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -4

Afternoon High:  5

 

 

Monday - Mostly cloudy.  70% chance of snow.  Risk of heavy snow.

Morning Low:  -5

Afternoon High:  1

 

 

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low:  -5

Afternoon High:  0 

 

 

Wednesday - Clearing.

Morning Low:  -8

Afternoon High:  4 ​