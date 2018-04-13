A snowy start to this Friday the 13th.

No heavy snow in the Edmonton Metro Region.

But, we woke up to a dusting and there's more in the forecast for early next week.

Edmontonians also woke up to a record-setting 167th consecutive day below zero.

As we talked about yesterday, the winter of 1974-75 had 166 consecutive days with a sub-zero temperature.

This year, the record-setting streak could stretch well into the 170s.

Flurries will move into Eastern Alberta later this morning or early this afternoon.

Edmonton gets some clearing and a much warmer day. After sitting below zero all day Thursday, we'll get to about 5 degrees today.

Saturday's the closest we'll get to 10. But, it's a one-off.

We cool to a high near 5 Sunday and then near 0 Monday/Tuesday with a good chance of snow.

Where the heaviest snow will fall early next week is still TBD.

But, there's a good chance that parts of Central and Southern Alberta will get 10-20cm (possibly even more).

Stay tuned...

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Flurries ending this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High: 5

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 2

Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 8

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Risk of heavy snow.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 1

Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 0

Wednesday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4 ​