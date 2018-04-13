Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: April 13
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 7:43AM MDT
A snowy start to this Friday the 13th.
No heavy snow in the Edmonton Metro Region.
But, we woke up to a dusting and there's more in the forecast for early next week.
Edmontonians also woke up to a record-setting 167th consecutive day below zero.
As we talked about yesterday, the winter of 1974-75 had 166 consecutive days with a sub-zero temperature.
This year, the record-setting streak could stretch well into the 170s.
Flurries will move into Eastern Alberta later this morning or early this afternoon.
Edmonton gets some clearing and a much warmer day. After sitting below zero all day Thursday, we'll get to about 5 degrees today.
Saturday's the closest we'll get to 10. But, it's a one-off.
We cool to a high near 5 Sunday and then near 0 Monday/Tuesday with a good chance of snow.
Where the heaviest snow will fall early next week is still TBD.
But, there's a good chance that parts of Central and Southern Alberta will get 10-20cm (possibly even more).
Stay tuned...
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Flurries ending this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
High: 5
Evening - Cloudy periods.
9pm: 2
Saturday - Partly cloudy. Slight risk of a scattered shower in the afternoon.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 8
Sunday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 5
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of snow. Risk of heavy snow.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 1
Tuesday - Cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 0
Wednesday - Clearing.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 4