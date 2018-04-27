Another sunny day in the 20s in Edmonton.

The Upper Ridge maintains it's dominance and almost the entire province will be warmer than average and sunny today.

More of the same for Saturday (except even warmer for areas from Edmonton south).

Edmonton should be in the low to mid 20s today and the mid to upper 20s Saturday.

THEN...a cold front.

We'll have some a rain/snow mix across the High Level/Fort Chipewyan regions Saturday.

Behind that low pressure system, a cold front drops across the province Saturday night/Sunday morning.

There's a risk of some showers as the front passes.

In the foothills, pockets of heavy rain are possible this weekend.

In Edmonton and area - it doesn't look like we'll get much for moisture.

The big impact will be some gusty wind overnight and early Sunday and then the drop in temperature.

Daytime highs drop into the 10-15 degree range for Sunday/Monday in the Edmonton region.

Highs will settle to around average (low to mid teens) for much of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 23

Evening - Mainly clear.

9pm: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Becoming cloudy and windy in the evening and overnight.

Slight risk of an overnight shower.

Sunday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 13

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a shower in the evening or overnight.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a few showers in the morning.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 14

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 15 ​