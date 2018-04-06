The cold snap is ALMOST over.

Temperatures are in the -15 to -20 range across the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

We'll get some sun and a high near -9 this afternoon.

But, just like yesterday, wind will make it feel more like -15 much of this afternoon.

We get another -15 to -20 range morning Saturday and then a high near -7 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be back into the 0 to -5 range.

AND...we're above zero (for the first time in April) on Monday.

Daytime highs ALL of next week are forecast to be above zero.

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK:

Heavy snow is expected in the SW corner of the province today. Another shot of snow will push through southern Alberta this weekend.

Calgary and areas to the south likely get 10-15cm of snow.

Red Deer will likely get 3-7cm of snow Saturday.

Edmonton is on the northern edge of this.

There's a chance of some flurries or light snow. But, heavy snow is not expected to hit the region.

We'll probably wake up to a bit of fresh snow Sunday morning.

However, it's probably no more than a dusting to maybe 2cm.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

Breezy (wind: 15-20km/h)

High: -9 (wind chill near -15 this afternoon)

Evening - Clearing overnight. Wind easing.

9pm: -15

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of evening/overnight flurries or light snow.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -7

Sunday - Clearing in the morning. Sunny in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: 4

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of rain or snow.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 2