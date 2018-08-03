Showers moved into the Edmonton region early this morning & there's more on the way.

It probably won't rain steadily all day.

BUT, we WILL likely get some more showers later this morning and a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms this afternoon/evening.

When it's not raining - Cloudy with a few sunny breaks and a cooler day. We'll get to a high of about 22 this afternoon.

More showers are possible overnight and early Saturday in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Widely-scattered thunderstorms are possible across most of Central and Northern Alberta this afternoon.

The risk of severe storms is low. However, there may be some funnel cloud sighting in Northen Alberta this afternoon/evening.

Sunnier and warming up through the long weekend.

Temperatures climb back to the mid 20s Saturday/Sunday and highs will be near 30 Mon/Tue/Wed next week.

Outside of the Edmonton area:

There's a risk of some pop-up showers/thunderstorms Saturday afternoon/evening in East-Central and NE Alberta.

One or two may also develop in the Peace Country and foothills.

An Upper Ridge dominates the weather pattern & keeps most areas sunny Sunday/Monday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. A few showers this morning. 40% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon.

High: 22

Evening - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers developing overnight.

9pm: 17

Saturday - 40% chance of showers early in the morning. Then...Mix of Sun & Cloud.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 26

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 29