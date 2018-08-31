Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: Aug 31
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 7:27AM MDT
More cloud than sun AND cooler-than-average temperatures will dominate this Labour Day long weekend.
In Edmonton & area...we'll likely get some showers late Sunday into early Monday.
Further north, we might have a rain/snow mix in the High Level/Fort Chipewyan and possibly even the Fort McMurray region this weekend.
The mountain parks also get a chance of some wet snow this weekend.
That's not to say the whole weekend will be a write-off though.
Edmonton get some sun Saturday and temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens Saturday/Sunday.
So...that's not COLD. Just...a bit cooler than average.
The best chance for showers looks like it'll be late Sunday into Monday morning.
LONGER-Range - Mid-to-Upper Teen daytime highs stick around through to the end of next week.
There does appear to be some warmer weather (low 20s) that might move in for mid-September.
But...we'll wait to see if that turns out to be a "model mirage" or an actual pattern change.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this morning.
Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy.
High: 20
Evening - 60% chance of a shower overnight.
9pm: 14
Saturday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: 8
Afternoon High: 16
Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers developing in the evening.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 17
Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 14
Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 5
Afternoon High: 15
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: 6
Afternoon High: 16