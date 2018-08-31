More cloud than sun AND cooler-than-average temperatures will dominate this Labour Day long weekend.

In Edmonton & area...we'll likely get some showers late Sunday into early Monday.

Further north, we might have a rain/snow mix in the High Level/Fort Chipewyan and possibly even the Fort McMurray region this weekend.

The mountain parks also get a chance of some wet snow this weekend.

That's not to say the whole weekend will be a write-off though.

Edmonton get some sun Saturday and temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens Saturday/Sunday.

So...that's not COLD. Just...a bit cooler than average.

The best chance for showers looks like it'll be late Sunday into Monday morning.

LONGER-Range - Mid-to-Upper Teen daytime highs stick around through to the end of next week.

There does appear to be some warmer weather (low 20s) that might move in for mid-September.

But...we'll wait to see if that turns out to be a "model mirage" or an actual pattern change.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower this morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy.

High: 20

Evening - 60% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm: 14

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 16

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of showers developing in the evening.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 14

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 15

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 16