More cloud than sun AND cooler-than-average temperatures will dominate this Labour Day long weekend.

In Edmonton & area...we'll likely get some showers late Sunday into early Monday.

Further north, we might have a rain/snow mix in the High Level/Fort Chipewyan and possibly even the Fort McMurray region this weekend.

The mountain parks also get a chance of some wet snow this weekend.

 

That's not to say the whole weekend will be a write-off though.

Edmonton get some sun Saturday and temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens Saturday/Sunday.

So...that's not COLD.  Just...a bit cooler than average.

The best chance for showers looks like it'll be late Sunday into Monday morning.

 

LONGER-Range - Mid-to-Upper Teen daytime highs stick around through to the end of next week.

There does appear to be some warmer weather (low 20s) that might move in for mid-September.

But...we'll wait to see if that turns out to be a "model mirage" or an actual pattern change.

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

Today - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a shower this morning.

Cloudy with sunny breaks this afternoon & breezy.

High:  20

 

 

Evening - 60% chance of a shower overnight.

9pm:  14

 

 

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  8

Afternoon High:  16  

 

 

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.  40% chance of showers developing in the evening.

Morning Low:  6

Afternoon High:  17

 

 

Monday - Mostly cloudy.  40% chance of showers.

Morning Low:  6

Afternoon High:  14

 

 

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  5

Afternoon High:  15

 

 

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  6

Afternoon High:  16