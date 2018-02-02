Snowfall WARNINGs are in effect for areas from Peace River south to Jasper and east into the Spruce Grove/Devon/Rimbey areas.

20-30cm of snow is anticipated in most of that area by midday Saturday.

The heaviest snow should sweep past the western edge of Edmonton.

Neighbourhoods in the west and south ends of the city will likely get 10-20cm.

Neighbourhoods further NE will probably end up with snow totals closer to the 5-10cm range.

The snow tapers off in the Edmonton area early Saturday morning.

But, it may last into the afternoon for areas like Red Deer/Coronation and further west in the mountain parks.

Arctic air remains locked in place for several more days.

No sign of temperatures returning to the -5 to -10 range until the middle of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with periods of snow. 5-10cm (with higher amounts in west & south)

High: -19

Evening - Periods of snow. 2-5cm overnight (with higher amounts in west & south)

9pm: -21

Saturday - Snow tapering off in the morning. Then...Clearing to a Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -19

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -16

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -21

Afternoon High: -17

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -18

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -9