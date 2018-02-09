Temperatures in the mid -20s and wind chill in the -30s across the Edmonton region this morning.

Extreme Cold Warnings are in effect in the Peace Country and in areas from Leduc south to the to US border and east to the SK border.

Wind chills will occasionally be near or into the -40s this morning.

Frost bite is possible on exposed skin in as little as 5-10min in those regions.

Sunny and a bit of a breeze in Edmonton through the day (wind: 10-15km/h)

The sun will be nice. BUT...it's going to feel about 10 degrees colder than what it reads on thermometers for most of the day.

And that means it'll FEEL in the -20s much of today.

Milder air blasts in Saturday and temperatures climb to the -5 range.

However, it's a one-off. Colder air drops back in on Sunday.

Beyond the weekend, I have very little confidence in the model outlooks and there is a WIDE range of possible temperature outcomes.

For now - a signficant warming trend looks less likely to develop.

Precipitation:

Chance of flurries Saturday evening in the Edmonton area.

The foothills & Peace Country get a better chance at a couple cm of light snow Saturday afternoon/evening.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: -11

Evening - A few clouds.

9pm: -14

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -13

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -24

Afternoon High: -9

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -4

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud. Temperature falling.

Morning: -9

Afternoon: -15