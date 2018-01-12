One more day of COLD and then it starts to warm up.

Well...at least that’s the case in Edmonton.

Parts of western Alberta will already get out the deep freeze this afternoon and Eastern Alberta stays in it for a few more days.

Sunny, light wind and a high near -20 in the Edmonton Metro Region.

The Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect across most of Central and all of Northern Alberta.

However, it’s only eastern parts of the province that are dealing with “extreme” wind chills in the -40s this morning.

The warning will likely end later today for most areas (eastern Alberta may stay under that warning for another night)

Warmer air blasts into the Edmonton area Saturday. Temperatures will start to climb overnight and we’ll wake up to a -15ish morning in the region on Saturday. There’s a chance of some flurries along the leading edge of the warmer air. If we’re going to see any of those flurries around Edmonton...it’ll likely be late morning or around midday. (Earlier for areas further west)

Temperatures climb into the 0 to -5 range in the afternoon and then we’ll cool off a bit Sunday (back to the -10 range). A longer-lasting warming trend settles in next week with highs near 0 (possibly even above) by mid-week.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Sunny with a few clouds.

High: -20

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm : -22

Temperature rising overnight

Saturday - Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries midday.

Morning Low: -15

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -9

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -7

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -2

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 0

Thursday - Mostly cloudy,

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -3

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: 2

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Sunday - Mostly cloudy

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -6

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -7