Above average (and above zero) again today.

BUT...not as warm as Thursday. Edmonton came within a degree of the record high yesterday.

The city hit 8.6 and the record for January 18 is 9.3 from 2009.

Today’s high should be in the 2-5 degree range.

Cooler air is set to slowly drop in over the weekend and through next week.

Daytime highs will slide into the 0 to -5 range for the weekend. Highs will likely be in the -5 to -10 range most of next week.

Some rain moved through areas JUST north of Edmonton last night and we also had some rain and flurries scattered across northern Alberta.

We’ll get more scattered flurries in the north today. Parts of NW Alberta could get 1-3cm by Saturday morning.

The Edmonton region has a chance to get some light flurries this weekend. However, no significant accumulation is expected.

Edmonton Forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 3

Evening - Mostly cloudy.

9pm : -2

Saturday - Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Sunday - Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -3

Monday - 60% chance of morning flurries. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -13

Afternoon High: -7

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -8