Winter's BACK!

Heavy snow targetted areas from Edmonton NW to Grande Prairie and east to the Saskatchewan border.

Most areas that were in yesterday's Snowfall WARNING zone DID get 10-20cm of snow.

A lot of areas east and NE of Edmonton are reporting 20-30cm of snow.

And...the snow will continue in East-Central and NE Alberta through most of today.

Another 2-5cm is likely in those regions.

In Edmonton - Cloudy with a few more flurries today. But, not a lot of further accumulation.

There's another shot of snow Saturday from Red Deer south to Calgary.

That one should miss the Edmonton region.

However, the snow that moves into south and west Alberta Sunday afternoon will likely push into Edmonton Sunday night/Monday.

And that could give us another shot of several cm of snow.

Temperature Outlook -

Turning cold with highs in the -10 to -15 range for the next few days.

We get a brief "warm-up" Monday and then drop in the -15 to -20 range for the rest of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with a few flurries. Minimal accumulation.

Temperature steady in the -10 to -12 range most of the day

Evening - Cloudy.

9pm: -14

Saturday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -14

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of late-day flurries or snow in the evening.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -15

Temperature rising overnight.

Monday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries.

Morning: -12

Afternoon High: -10

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -13

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -17