Hot and then a chance of storms in the Edmonton region.

We have some morning showers and thunderstorms in parts of NW Alberta.

But, from Edmonton to the south and east...we'll likely have to wait until late this afternoon and/or tonight for storms.

Sunny skies in the Edmonton region this morning. Temperatures climb to around 30 (humidity making it feel a couple degrees hotter).

The record high for today is 32.2 (set in 1896).

After today, some cooler air drops in and temperatures slip back to the low to mid 20s for the weekend.

The long range outlook has daytime highs in the mid to upper 20s for next week.

Storm Risk:

It's a fairly complex potential for this afternoon in Central Alberta.

The Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre wrote up a fantastic outlook on the possibilities.

You can read that here: http://kamala.cod.edu/Canada/latest.focn45.CWWG.html

There's no guarantee that the Edmonton area gets a thunderstorm.

But, there WILL be storms somewhere between Westlock and Red Deer and a few of those storms may turn severe.

The main severe threats will be damaging gusts (90km/h) and large hail (possibly the size of golf balls).

The window for those storms in and around the Edmonton Metro Region opens late this afternoon and doesn't close until about midnight.

Saturday has a chance of some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms late-morning/afternoon in Northern Alberta.

Edmonton gets a risk of some hit and miss precipitation in the afternoon and evening.

Clearing and a bit warmer Sunday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny this morning. Increasing cloud this afternoon.

30% chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon.

High: 31

Evening - 60% chance of a shower and/or thunderstorm this evening & overnight.

9pm: 23

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a few showers in the afternoon and/or evening.

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 28

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud. 40% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 28

Wednesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 25​