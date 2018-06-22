The Heat Warning has ended for Edmonton and area. But, it remains in effect for High Level and the Fort McMurray/Bonnvyille regions.

Temperatures will be near 30 again in those areas.

Edmonton will stay warmer than average and in the mid to upper 20s until Tuesday.

A few thunderstorms bubbled up early this morning in Edmonton.

We also had some early activity SE of Edmonton AND near Edson.

It won't rain/storm constantly through today.

BUT...the risk of some occasional showers/thunderstorms exists all day.

Areas from the Peace Country SE through Edmonton and down towards Coronation have the greatest chance of getting that precipitation.

Most of the storms will be non-severe. However, 1 or 2 might produce some heavy downpours or hail.

Don't be too surprised if there are a few Severe Thunderstorm WATCHes put into place later today.

If you're heading to the Esks home-opener: no guarantees you're getting wet. But, there will be some precip "in the area" at gametime.

Weekend: It won't be a complete washout tomorrow. However, there's a SLIGHT chance of some morning showers/thunderstorms and a VERY GOOD chance of some afternoon showers in and around Edmonton.

The more organized precipitation will likely be in southern Alberta.

Sunday looks drier with sun for most of the day and then a slight risk of an evening shower in Edmonton.

Eastern Alberta gets some afternoon showers and thunderstorms Sunday.