An Upper Trough will keep all of Alberta unsettled this weekend.

That means each day has a chance of some precipitation and almost no region will stay dry the entire long weekend.

In general, it's Northern Alberta that will likely end up with more precipitation that the southern half.

Today - everyone has a chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late-afternoon or early this evening.

Tomorrow and Sunday look like similar setups. Temperatures will be into the low 20s in Edmonton and area both days.

Monday is shaping up a bit cloudier with a better chance of some steadier rain in the afternoon.

There's a chance that rain holds off until Monday night or Tuesday. But, we'll put at least the CHANCE of showers in the Monday afternoon forecast for now.

Temperatures will cool to the 15-20 degree range Mon/Tue/Wed.

THEN...a rebound late next week.

Afternoon highs are expected to climb back into the mid to upper 20s by the end of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: West 10-20km/h

High: 23

Evening - 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening.

9pm: 18

Saturday - Sunny in the morning. Increasing afternoon cloud.

30% chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 21

Monday - Cloudy with sunny breaks. 40% chance of showers.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers or periods of rain.

Morning Low: 11

Afternoon High: 15

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 17​