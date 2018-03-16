A dusting of snow on the ground in the Edmonton Metro Region this morning.

We'll keep the clouds through the morning and then get some sun this afternoon.

Further west, snowfall continues.

Jasper and Banff remain under Snowfall WARNINGs (10-20cm expected at higher elevations).

Another wave of snow will push into southern Alberta Saturday morning (5-10cm possible in the Calgary region).

The Coronation/Wainwright area may also get several centimetres of snow Saturday.

The Edmonton region will likely miss out on the heavier snow again.

However, we'll probably see SOME flurries or light snow and could get between a dusting and maybe as much as 2cm.

That precip is likely to fall Saturday evening/overnight and into Sunday morning.

TEMPERATURES:

After a cooler day Thursday, Edmonton should be back above zero by a few degrees this afternoon.

The forecast has daytime highs in the 0 to 5 degree range through the weekend and into early next week for Edmonton and most of the rest of North-Central Alberta.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 3

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: -4

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of flurries or light snow in the afternoon/evening.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 1

Sunday - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 1

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

SPRING EQUINOX

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 6

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 4