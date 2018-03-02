We've had a few pockets of light snow blow through the Edmonton region early this morning.

But, the heavier snow will hold off until later this morning.

So...the morning commute should be ok in and around the Edmonton area.

The drive home could be a completely different story.

We probably only have 1 or 2cm on the ground by midday/early afternoon.

Between Noon and midnight...we'll pick up about 5cm.

The snow is likely to come in waves through the day - intensifying, lightening, intensifying and then easing again.

Estimating snow totals remains a bit of a guessing game. But, 10-20cm for most areas within the warning zones looks likely.

Some spots could pick up 20-30cm.

Edmonton remains under a Winter Storm Warning with snow AND wind today.

Gusts will be in the 40-50km/h range for much of the day.

Reduced visibility on area highways will be a significant issue.

Conditions will improve Saturday with wind easing and snow tapering off later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to be in the -5 range for highs this weekend.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Cloudy with occasional periods of snow. 7-12cm possible by midnight.

Wind: E 20-30 with gusts to 50km/h

High: -7

Evening - Cloudy with periods of snow and blowing snow.

9pm: -8

Saturday - Cloudy with occasional periods of snow. 3-5cm possible.

Snow tapering off in the evening.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -5

Sunday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -11

Afternoon High: -4

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -5

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -5

Wednesday - Party cloudy.

Morning Low: -14

Afternoon High: -4​