Snow is moves out of the Edmonton area this morning and we'll get some clearing and warming this afternoon.

Northern and Eastern Alberta will continue to see snow through the rest of this morning and right into at least the early afternoon hours.

If you have travels plans, roads to the north and east of Edmonton are snow-covered and dealing with blowing snow this morning.

Highways south and west of Edmonton appear to be in better shape.

The sun breaks through the clouds this afternoon and the snow that dropped overnight will start to melt as temperatures get a handful of degrees above zero in Edmonton.

However, there's a cooler blast of air set to push in this weekend.

Daytime highs will drop into the -5 to -10 range range across northern Alberta Saturday/Sunday.

The Edmonton Metro Region will be in the 0 to -5 range for afternoon highs.

Warmer air returns early next week with highs back above zero by Monday/Tuesday.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Snow ending this morning. Clearing this afternoon.

High: 5

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 0

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -2

Sunday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -10

Afternoon High: -1

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2

Tuesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of late-day showers or flurries.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 5