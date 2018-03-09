Mild temperatures. BUT...not FEELING all that warm again today.

We hit a high of -1 in Edmonton Thursday and should get to +1 this afternoon.

However, the lack of sun and the gusty wind yesterday had it FEELING chilly and that'll be the case again today.

Mostly cloudy and gusts to 40km/h starting midday in Edmonton.

NW Alberta has some light snow this morning. 1-3cm is possible in a couple spots.

That precipitation will move east through the day and the Edmonton region might get a few flurries midday.

Clearing and warming Saturday.

Temperatures will climb to a high near 5 degrees on Saturday.

AND...it'll FEEL warm thanks to the sun and light wind.

Sunday's temperature slip a bit. But, we'll stay sunny and get above zero in the afternoon.

The warmer pattern looks like it'll stick around at least until the middle of next week.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries late this morning.

Cloudy with some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting at times to 40

High: 1

Evening - Clearing.

9pm: -4

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 5

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 7 ​