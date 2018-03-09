Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: March 9
Published Friday, March 9, 2018 7:00AM MST
Mild temperatures. BUT...not FEELING all that warm again today.
We hit a high of -1 in Edmonton Thursday and should get to +1 this afternoon.
However, the lack of sun and the gusty wind yesterday had it FEELING chilly and that'll be the case again today.
Mostly cloudy and gusts to 40km/h starting midday in Edmonton.
NW Alberta has some light snow this morning. 1-3cm is possible in a couple spots.
That precipitation will move east through the day and the Edmonton region might get a few flurries midday.
Clearing and warming Saturday.
Temperatures will climb to a high near 5 degrees on Saturday.
AND...it'll FEEL warm thanks to the sun and light wind.
Sunday's temperature slip a bit. But, we'll stay sunny and get above zero in the afternoon.
The warmer pattern looks like it'll stick around at least until the middle of next week.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few flurries late this morning.
Cloudy with some sunny breaks this afternoon.
Wind: NW 20 gusting at times to 40
High: 1
Evening - Clearing.
9pm: -4
Saturday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 5
Sunday - Mainly sunny.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: 4
Tuesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 5
Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 7