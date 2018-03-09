Mild temperatures.  BUT...not FEELING all that warm again today.

We hit a high of -1 in Edmonton Thursday and should get to +1 this afternoon.

However, the lack of sun and the gusty wind yesterday had it FEELING chilly and that'll be the case again today.

Mostly cloudy and gusts to 40km/h starting midday in Edmonton.

 

NW Alberta has some light snow this morning.  1-3cm is possible in a couple spots.

That precipitation will move east through the day and the Edmonton region might get a few flurries midday.

 

Clearing and warming Saturday. 

Temperatures will climb to a high near 5 degrees on Saturday.

AND...it'll FEEL warm thanks to the sun and light wind.

Sunday's temperature slip a bit.  But, we'll stay sunny and get above zero in the afternoon.

 

The warmer pattern looks like it'll stick around at least until the middle of next week.  

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mostly cloudy.  30% chance of a few flurries late this morning.

Cloudy with some sunny breaks this afternoon.

Wind: NW 20 gusting at times to 40 

High:  1

 

Evening - Clearing.

9pm:  -4

 

 

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -7

Afternoon High:  5

 

 

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low:  -6

Afternoon High:  3

 

 

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -8

Afternoon High:  4

 

 

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -7

Afternoon High:  5 

 

 

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -6

Afternoon High:  7 ​