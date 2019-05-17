Temperatures are trending warmer as we head into the May Long Weekend.

Daytime highs should be in the mid to upper teens in the Edmonton Metro Region today and Saturday.

We'll be near 20 Sunday and Monday and then low 20s for the rest of next week.

Slightly warmer and sunnier conditions are expected across Northern Alberta.

Southern parts of the province are looking drier for Sunday/Monday. BUT...we're still expecting a lot of rain today and early Saturday across areas from Calgary south.

Outside of Southern Alberta - there's a risk of some showers from Grande Prairie to Jasper early Saturday morning.

Aside from that...it's a dry forecast for Central and Northern Alberta.

Wind might be the only issue this long weekend. 20-30km/h wind for the Edmonton area Sat/Sun and then a bit calmer Monday.

Here's the forecast for Edmonton:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud.

High: 17

Evening - Cloudy periods.

9pm: 10

Saturday - Mostly cloudy in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Sunday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Monday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 19

Tuesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20

Wednesday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 21