The Victoria Day Long Weekend is upon us and it's shaping up to be the warmest in over a decade.

Edmonton is expecting an average high of 25 degrees this long weekend.

(23 Sat / 25 Sun / 27 Mon)

Only 3 of the past 10 "May Longs" had all three days in the 20s.

2017 and 2008 had average highs of 24.

2013 had an average high of 21.

So, it'll be the warmest in over a decade. BUT...not THAT much hotter than last year.

The heat sticks around through next week with daytime highs forecast to be in 30.

That'll put us within a degree of record highs most days next week.

If you don't deal well with heat, start planning on ways to stay cool now.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mainly sunny.

High: 20

Evening - Clear

9pm: 16

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 23

Sunday - Mainly sunny. Partly cloudy in the evening.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 10

Afternoon High: 27

Tuesday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 29

Wednesday - Mainly sunny

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 30