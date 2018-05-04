We have a few scattered showers in Northern and Central Alberta this morning.

More showers will develop in the foothills later today.

Again, for most areas, this will not amount to much moisture.

The Edmonton region stays mostly dry over the next few days.

What DOES change is the wind. We'll get some gusts (again) this afternoon.

However, as the Upper Ridge builds in this weekend, the wind will become much less of an issue.

Sunny, highs in the 20s and light wind in most of Central and North-Central Alberta this weekend.

The warm weather sticks around right into early next week (possibly longer).

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Mix of sun & cloud. Slight risk of a few scattered showers in the area.

wind gusting to 40km/h this afternoon

High: 20

Evening - Partly cloudy. Wind easing.

9pm:

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 8

Afternoon High: 25

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 9

Afternoon High: 23

Wednesday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 9

Afteroon High: 21​