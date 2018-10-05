The mild spell continues in Edmonton and area.

Morning will continue to be a couple degrees below zero.

But, daytime highs will climb to the 7 to 12 degree range today/Sat/Sun.

That's still not back to average (avg high is 14).  But, it's warmer than the pattern shaping up for early next week.

There's a cooler airmass that'll drop in for Thanksgiving Monday and should around through Tue/Wed.

Daytime highs will slide to the 2 to 6 degree range Mon/Tue/Wed.

 

As that colder air moves in from the north, we'll get a chance of some snow in the Edmonton area Sunday night.

Parts of northern Alberta could get a couple centimetres of snow over the weekend.

However, we're not expecting much (if any) accumulation in the Edmonton Metro Region.

 

 

 

 

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

 

 

Today - Sunny this morning.  Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High:  8

 

 

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm:  3

 

 

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low:  -3

Afternoon High:  10

 

 

Sunday - Increasing cloud.  30% chance of late-day showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low:  -2

Afternoon High:  8

 

 

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -5

Afternoon High:  4

 

 

Tuesday - Clearing.

Morning Low:  -6

Afternoon High:  3

 

 

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low:  -4

Afternoon High:  4