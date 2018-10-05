Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Friday WxBlog: Oct 5
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 7:32AM MDT
The mild spell continues in Edmonton and area.
Morning will continue to be a couple degrees below zero.
But, daytime highs will climb to the 7 to 12 degree range today/Sat/Sun.
That's still not back to average (avg high is 14). But, it's warmer than the pattern shaping up for early next week.
There's a cooler airmass that'll drop in for Thanksgiving Monday and should around through Tue/Wed.
Daytime highs will slide to the 2 to 6 degree range Mon/Tue/Wed.
As that colder air moves in from the north, we'll get a chance of some snow in the Edmonton area Sunday night.
Parts of northern Alberta could get a couple centimetres of snow over the weekend.
However, we're not expecting much (if any) accumulation in the Edmonton Metro Region.
Here's the Edmonton forecast:
Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.
High: 8
Evening - Partly cloudy.
9pm: 3
Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.
Morning Low: -3
Afternoon High: 10
Sunday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers and/or flurries.
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 8
Monday - Mostly cloudy.
Morning Low: -5
Afternoon High: 4
Tuesday - Clearing.
Morning Low: -6
Afternoon High: 3
Wednesday - Partly cloudy.
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 4