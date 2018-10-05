The mild spell continues in Edmonton and area.

Morning will continue to be a couple degrees below zero.

But, daytime highs will climb to the 7 to 12 degree range today/Sat/Sun.

That's still not back to average (avg high is 14). But, it's warmer than the pattern shaping up for early next week.

There's a cooler airmass that'll drop in for Thanksgiving Monday and should around through Tue/Wed.

Daytime highs will slide to the 2 to 6 degree range Mon/Tue/Wed.

As that colder air moves in from the north, we'll get a chance of some snow in the Edmonton area Sunday night.

Parts of northern Alberta could get a couple centimetres of snow over the weekend.

However, we're not expecting much (if any) accumulation in the Edmonton Metro Region.

Here's the Edmonton forecast:

Today - Sunny this morning. Mix of sun & cloud this afternoon.

High: 8

Evening - Partly cloudy.

9pm: 3

Saturday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: -3

Afternoon High: 10

Sunday - Increasing cloud. 30% chance of late-day showers and/or flurries.

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 8

Monday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 4

Tuesday - Clearing.

Morning Low: -6

Afternoon High: 3

Wednesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 4