EDMONTON -- People can hit the road to take in some old-school entertainment Saturday, all while maintaining a safe distance.

The River Cree parking lot is being turned into a drive-in movie theatre to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

It's been a long time since people have sat in their cars to watch a movie on the big screen, and it's been weeks since some have left their home. That's why friends Jorgia Moore and Mellanie Moralles started the fundraiser Flix for Hope.

"We were thinking we wanted to do something, we wanted to get people outside their house. How can we do that in a safe environment without putting anyone at risk? Drive-in was the perfect idea," said Moralles.

So perfect the original idea of having only one movie at the drive-in soon ballooned into a triple bill.

"It was going to be the Princess Bride, we let the community vote and that was the one that came up first, but the response was so overwhelming, we sold out of tickets within the hour, that we added a midnight showing of Grease. Drive-in classic of course. That one sold out too," said Moore.

They added Shrek for a 4 p.m. showing, something they are able to do because they're using a screen so bright you can see it in the daylight.

"With that LED screen it will be a perfect big crisp image," said Moore.

All of the profits from Flix for Hope is going to the University Hospital Foundation's COVID-19 relief fund.

"We're so lucky to be healthy during this time, and be able to do something like this, and we just wanted to give back not only in a charity point-of-view, but some sort of positivity, something for people to look forward to," said Moore.

There are limited tickets​ still available for the 4 p.m. showing of Shrek.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Graham Neil