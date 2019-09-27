

Jeff Lawrence, CTV News Edmonton





The first snowfall of the season could be a big one for parts of western and southern Alberta.

Environment & Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings, winter storm watches and weather statements for various regions in the province.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for a small corner of southwest Alberta including the Cardston, Crowsnest Pass , Lethbridge and Okotoks regions.

The forecast suggests those regions could receive up to 15-30 centimetres of snow accumulation by Monday, while higher terrain could see upward of 50 centimetres.

“Poor driving conditions throughout the weekend can be expected into southwestern Alberta, including portions of Highway 1 and the QEII,” Environment Canada said in a special weather statement.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Kananaskis –Canmore region. The weather agency says up 10 centimetres could fall overnight and 30 centimetres could fall by Monday.

“On Saturday, easterly upslope flow will continue to produce heavy snowfall along the southern foothills and mountain parks,” Environment Canada’s Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre said in an update Friday. “This will be a long-duration snowfall event, as the arctic high remains parked over Alberta through early next week, keeping an upslope regime in place for 48 to 72 hours.”

511 Alberta’s highway cameras showed a light dusting of snowfall had already fallen Friday morning on Highway 16 east of the Jasper Provincial Park gate and on Highway 40 near Hinton. Highway 43 near Grand Prairie had also received some snow.

While there’s no snow in the forecast for the Edmonton area, the temperature dropped below zero in the early morning.

CTV News Edmonton meteorologist Josh Classen said it will likely by a dry but cold weekend in Alberta’s capital, with frigid temperatures pushing into early next week.