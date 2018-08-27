The Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival set a record in ticket purchases in the 11-day run that wrapped up Sunday.

The festival welcomed 817,000 Fringers – 9,000 more than last year – and sold 133,276 tickets in the more than 1,600 live performances at 38 different venues. There were 419 sell out shows.

“We work hard to create a space for artists to get their work to the masses, in an inclusive environment that celebrates diversity and we think we’ve done that,” Murray Utas, the festival’s artistic director, said in a press release.

Fringe’s holdover series includes four of the festival top shows: White Face, Balls of Yarns, Flute Loops and For Science!

Venues will also have their own holdover shows.

Edmontonians can also help Fringe choose its 2019 theme online.