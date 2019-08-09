The Edmonton Fringe Theatre Festival has pulled a show from its lineup effective immediately following concerns over the involvement of playwright David Belke, who had been ordered to register as a sex offender in 2017.

Belke was involved in the show Who Goes There? But, the festival says it cancelled the production after community outcry and implementing its safer spaces policy. .

Customers are now being offered refunds for the cancelled show.

“We will immediately engage in a structured conversation with the community about this issue to discuss how we move forward,” said the festival's executive director Adam Mitchell in a release. “We are dedicated to evolving our Safer Spaces policy. We cannot do that and allow the show to continue."

Belke, a playwright and substitute teacher, was ordered to register as a sex offender and sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography in October of 2017.

Belke was arrested and initially charged in March of 2017 after he dropped his computer off for repair and photos and videos involving children were found.