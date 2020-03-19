EDMONTON -- As day-to-day life is increasingly disrupted over the COVID-19 pandemic, we know you have questions.

That's why CTV News Edmonton is partnering with experts to answer your pressing inquiries like:

Should I visit an elderly relative even if I haven't gone out of the country?

Can I still fly on a domestic flight?

Will I be eligible for the financial assistance pledged by the federal and provincial governments?

How should I deal with my child's anxiety over COVID-19?

Record a video of yourself asking anything related to COVID-19, i.e. health, finances or parenting advice. Submit it using the form below and we'll ask our panel of experts.

Please note any videos submitted may be used on-air and online.