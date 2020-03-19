From finances to flights: Experts address your COVID-19 questions
Published Thursday, March 19, 2020 1:18PM MDT Last Updated Thursday, March 19, 2020 4:34PM MDT
EDMONTON -- As day-to-day life is increasingly disrupted over the COVID-19 pandemic, we know you have questions.
That's why CTV News Edmonton is partnering with experts to answer your pressing inquiries like:
- Should I visit an elderly relative even if I haven't gone out of the country?
- Can I still fly on a domestic flight?
- Will I be eligible for the financial assistance pledged by the federal and provincial governments?
- How should I deal with my child's anxiety over COVID-19?
Record a video of yourself asking anything related to COVID-19, i.e. health, finances or parenting advice. Submit it using the form below and we'll ask our panel of experts.
Please note any videos submitted may be used on-air and online.