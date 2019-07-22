After a month of gray skies and clouds, rain, rain, and then some more rain … it finally feels like summer in Edmonton.

Temperatures increased over the weekend; now Monday is seeing highs nearing 30 C and Tuesday's forecast is predicting a high of 30.

"It'll be hot and there won't be much break from the heat overnight," said Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings across Alberta on Sunday.

Not surprisingly, rain is also on the horizon. Edmonton has already seen 36 millimetres over its average July rainfall, and it's supposed to rain more later in the week.

"It's pretty common for our patterns to support a lot of rain in June and even July, but it's been pretty unusual this year," Hoffman said.

But before it rains on this summer parade, if Tuesday reaches 31 C, it will be the hottest day in Edmonton so far in 2019.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Timm Bruch