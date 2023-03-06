From high school to the Oscars: Edmonton-area actress headed to LA for role in best picture nominee

A young Alberta actress is getting ready to go to the Oscars — after her first professional acting role.

Kate Hallett, 18, is in the film Women Talking, nominated for Academy Awards in best picture and best adapted screenplay.

Hallett was part of high school productions at Bev Facey Community High in Sherwood Park, and shot Women Talking in Toronto the summer before Grade 12.

"I feel incredibly lucky," she told CTV News Edmonton on Monday.

"It's kind of what everyone really wants to work toward and it's so many people's dreams to get here, and to have it come to me so quickly is just so crazy."

She started acting in Grade 7 and got the Women Talking role on her second audition.

Kate Hallett, an actress in Women Talking, standing next to the movie's poster at the theatre. (Supplied)

Hallett is working on other projects now and auditioning for more roles, and she plans to move to Toronto this summer.

But for now, she's excited to fly to Los Angeles for the Oscars.

"I think it's going to be really fun," she said. "Happy I get to extend this adventure a little bit longer."

The Oscars are on Sunday at 6 p.m. MT on CTV.