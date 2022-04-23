From Jaws to Star Wars, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra celebrates John Williams

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is holding a series of shows celebrating the music of award-winning composer John Williams.

The shows are celebrating Williams’ 90th birthday, which was on Feb. 8.

Williams is known for his work on many movies over the years, including Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones and Star Wars.

“We know the stories of the movies, they’re famous movies, but see what this extraordinary music, this great composer, what stories he can paint in your mind with just the music itself,” said Alexander Prior, the chief conductor of the ESO.

Williams is the most Oscar nominated person still alive, with 52 nominations. The only person with more Oscar nominations is the late Walt Disney, with 59. Williams has also been nominated for six Emmys, 25 Golden Globes and 71 Grammys.

Williams is also the only person to receive nominations seven decades in a row, beginning with Valley of the Dolls in 1968 and most recently Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, added Prior.

“It always impresses me how Mr. Williams can create tension and storytelling from pretty much two notes, it’s a sign of his genius,” said Prior about Williams’ work on the movie Jaws.

John Williams’ Greatest Hits began playing at the Winspear Centre on Thursday and ends Sunday.