From Jaws to Star Wars, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra celebrates John Williams

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ Greatest Hits at the Winspear Centre. Friday April 22, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton) The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams’ Greatest Hits at the Winspear Centre. Friday April 22, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island