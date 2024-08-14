From Mozart to Pixar music, Symphony Under the Sky returns to Edmonton for a 4-day outdoor music event

The Symphony Under The Sky music festival makes its return to Edmonton next week.

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) will perform at the annual summer festival at Snow Valley Ski Club. This year, the local orchestra will perform two different programs from Aug. 21 to 24.

A classical-themed program will feature symphonies composed by Mozart, Haydn, Rossini and Scherzo-Tarantelle and will be performed on Aug. 21 and 23. The program is named after the composers who are featured in the program – Mozart, Haydn & Rossini.

The Sizzlin' Summer Favourites program offers music from Pixar animated films, Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler, Don't Stop Believin' by Journey and various pop songs. This program will be performed on Aug. 22 and 24.

"Experiencing live orchestral music under the open sky adds a special magic to the event," said Bob Bernhardt, the guest conductor for the event. "These concerts offer a fantastic chance for people to unwind, soak in the atmosphere, and share a memorable evening of music with loved ones."

Winspear president and CEO Annemarie Leenhouts-Petrov said in a press release that she's "overjoyed to bring Symphony Under the Sky back to Snow Valley this summer" and hopes guests can "savour an enchanting evening of music."

Guests attending the events can enjoy concessions, food trucks and spirits which will be available for purchase and consumed on the grounds.

Free ETS shuttle service is available from the Harry Ainlay High School parking lot (4350 111 St.) and it will take guests straight to the event.

Tickets for the event cost $37 plus service fees and grass seating is free for children under 17. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for extra comfort on the grass seating area.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and performances will begin at 7 p.m from Aug. 21 to 24.

For more information about ESO's Symphony Under the Sky, visit the Winspear website.