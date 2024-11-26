From Rogers Place to Winspear Centre, here's how accessible Edmonton concert venues are
For most people buying a concert ticket, questions like “How am I going to get into a venue?” or “Where will I go to the bathroom?” aren’t top of mind, but for people with disabilities, these issues can make or break a night out.
Wheelchair user Raven Van Camp recently toured two concert venues with CTV News Edmonton to shed light on their experience.
The Winspear Centre – known for its high quality sound – was built in 1997.
With its spacious lobbies, two public elevators and accessible seating on each floor, Van Camp describes accessibility here as “pretty good” but said there is room for improvement.
“Carpet is very difficult to push on. Additionally, there’s the bars. I can’t actually see over the bar. To use the pin pad, they have to shove it off the edge so I can hold it.”
Van Camp demonstrated how they wedge the front of their wheelchair in the door of the public bathroom since it does not have automatic entry.
“Usually I go at intermission because there’s lots of people,” they said.
The Winspear said it is accessible to all patrons with mobility concerns through both the main doors and artists’ entrance.
It also has assisted listening devices available at all events free of charge.
Rogers Place accessibility features ‘very exciting’
Completed in 2016, Rogers Place is a relatively new venue; by virtue, its accessibility features outweigh many older facilities.
Edmonton’s Accessibility Advisory Committee helped with the design which exceeded building code requirements.
“From lowering the counters for the concession stands to wider halls, all the recommendations were integrated into the building,” said Carolin Hamel, vice president of fan experience at Rogers Place.
The arena has 73 accessible seats and an equal number for companions.
It also has assisted listening devices and regular training for staff.
“This year we had training with Autism Edmonton on neurodiversity. So the intent is to make sure we're always relevant and on top of our experience,” said Hamel.
Wheelchair user Raven Van Camp checking out accessible seating at Rogers Place on October 21, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)
Van Camp said they were “super impressed” by the venue, commending the sightlines and ledges in the accessible seating areas and the large accessible washroom stalls with grab rails.
“It’s very exciting to know that newer buildings are being built with this sort of thing in mind so that disabled people don't have to beg and be undignified.”
One venue making upgrades
Old Strathcona jazz club The Yardbird Suite is expected to undergo an accessibility upgrade this spring.
The Edmonton Jazz Society plans to widen and grade the entrance and replace the current front doors with automatic doors.
“I saw one of our regulars, a wheelchair user, take three attempts to get over this one hump with a little effort and to me that was just not okay,” said executive director Todd Crawshaw.
He expects the bill to be around $20,000 but said the society may be eligible for grants since it is a non-profit.
Regardless, it plans to go ahead with the retrofit.
“Even if we get denied a grant, this is going to be a specific fundraising call because to us it is a priority,” Crawshaw said.
“We’ve always dealt with a demographic that is perhaps a little older and perhaps developing mobility issues but it’s not just seniors, it's across the age spectrum.”
The Yardbird Suite front entrance on November 7, 2024. (CTV News Edmonton)
‘Lean into those with lived experience’: accessibility consultant
Accessibility consultant Zachary Weeks said there are alternatives to expensive retrofits.
He recommends businesses and organizations consult with people with lived experience to get “the most bang for your buck.”
“Maybe you offer complimentary tickets to people who need to go with a caregiver for example,” he said.
“Or provide an accessibility statement on your website or through social media highlighting the different features of their building. So, ‘Oh we’ve got accessible parking, we’ve got an elevator, sensory rooms.’”
According to Statistics Canada, 27 per cent of people aged 15 and older reported having at least one disability in 2022.
That’s about twice as many people as what the same survey taken 10 years prior found.
“Alberta is one of two provinces left that doesn’t have accessibility legislation so we need the government to walk the talk and start providing incentives for inclusive design,” Weeks said of the growing issue.
As part of this feature CTV News Edmonton gathered some information on what local venues offer to people with disabilities as of November 2024:
Union Hall (6240 99 St. NW)
- No information on website
- Email response: “Union Hall has a wheelchair ramp so anyone can access the venue, along with accessible washrooms on the main floor. We have some seating we can provide to people with mobility issues, and those that need it for medical reasons. Our security helps with facilitating seating and placement inside the venue. We are a general admission standing room venue, so there is not a ton of seating available, but we do our best to help those who do really need it.”
Midway Music Hall (6107 104 St. NW)
- Website states “Midway is wheelchair accessible”
- No response to our email inquiry
Jubilee Auditorium (11455 87 Ave. NW)
- Website has info. on accessible seating, accessible parking, assisted listening devices and service dogs
- Email response: “The Jubilee has 20 wheelchair-accessible seats in the auditorium, not including orchestra seating, which becomes available if there is no orchestra. Companions would be provided a loose chair to sit adjacent to the wheelchair, but a ticket is still required. Event promoters typically charge for companion seats at the same price as the accessible seat. The Jubilee is not the event promoter and therefore does not control ticket pricing, including the price of accessible seating and companion seating.”
Yardbird Suite (11 Tommy Banks Way NW)
- No info. on website
- Email response: “We have regular patrons with some mobility issues. Because we are a cabaret set up with removable chairs, we accommodate all patrons with accessibility needs. Patrons who are in contact about accessibility are provided with reserved tables in the main floor centre section of the club."
Starlite Room incl. Temple Room & River City Revival House (10030 102 St. NW)
- Website states it does not have wheelchair access
- Email response: “If the individual is in a manual wheelchair, they are provided with the Manager On Duties (MOD) cell number. They are asked to text with their ETA prior to arriving at the venue. When they arrive we have a team waiting to provide a lift and carry into the venue. The individual is encouraged to contact the MOD throughout the evening for any additional assistance, including carries to the restrooms. If the individual is in a mechanical wheelchair, they are provided with the MOD’s cell number. They are asked to text with their ETA prior to arriving at the venue. When they arrive, we will have a portable wheelchair ramp set up in the East facing, South alley entrance. The individual is encouraged to contact the MOD throughout the evening for any additional assistance, including access to the Green Room restroom."
Edmonton Convention Centre (9797 Jasper Ave. NW)
- Website states it can “accommodate the needs of every patron” and has info. on elevators, accessible bathrooms, parking and adult transit services (DATS) drop-off points
Edmonton Expo Centre (7515 118 Ave. NW)
- Website states it is “an accessible environment for all our visitors” and has info. on accessible parking, courtesy phones, drinking fountains, elevators, personal assistive mobility devices and service animals
The Aviary (9314 111 Ave. NW)
- No info. on website
- Email response: “We have 2 steps upfront. The back entrance is accessible but the door is locked so staff must be notified.”
