"Just keep the faith."

That's the advice Edmonton Eskimo Vontae Diggs would give to kids going through a difficult time. The linebacker was homeless growing up, and he was just named the Eskimos' most outstanding rookie.

Diggs is new to Edmonton and the CFL. Originally from Chicago, the 23-year-old was homeless at times and slept in cars with his mother and brother. Sometimes he’d stay with friends, but go weeks without seeing his family.

“The people around me kept me going,” said Diggs.

Diggs excelled in football during high school, and used it as a stepping stone to a better life. He got a college degree and had a brief stint in the NFL before joining the Eskimos.

“I never thought I was coming to Canada. I never thought I was going to be in the CFL. I never thought the NFL. Whatever the situation has been, I never even thought I was going to college,” said Diggs.

“I do take certain things for granted, but I’ll never take football for granted ever again. I’ll never take having meals to eat for granted again.”

Diggs says he’s grateful for the people that encouraged him to be better, and helped him out throughout the years.

“A lot of people paid it forward for me, you know, they did a lot of things they didn’t have to do just so I could be better. So I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that I can help the next two, three, four people,” said Diggs.

Eskimos Head Coach Jason Maas says the homelessness Diggs’ experienced growing up shaped him into the hard working player he is today.

“When things are taken away from you, you don’t have much at times, you kind of appreciate things when they’re going well for you and you don’t take it for granted," Maas said.

Diggs is now having success as a pro-football player, and is in constant contact with his family who are now enjoying better times.

“Everything happens for a reason, you’re only going through tough times because you can handle the tough times,” said Diggs.

Diggs will be one of six Eskimos representing Edmonton at the CFL awards.

With files from CTV News Edmonton’s Adam Cook