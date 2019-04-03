Edmonton doctors lent their voices to a Canada-wide call on Wednesday for more gun restrictions.

Frontline physicians rallied in more than a dozen Canadian cities to share their experiences of witnessing death and serious injury caused by firearms.

Trauma surgeon Dr. Brett Mador told CTV News he believes guns should be treated with the same severity as other health issues, as he sees more gun victims than the public might imagine.

“The gang members you hear about, or more commonly suicide victims, domestic violence victims,” Mador listed off. “Even children—usually from accidental injuries.”

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns want to see Bill C-71 passed quickly, and a ban implemented for handguns and assault rifles.

“We always compare ourselves to the U.S. as they are our closest neighbours, but there are a lot of countries around the world doing gun violence, in particular, a lot better than we are.”

The group says Canada ranks fifth amongst 23 countries for number of deaths by guns.

Of the women and girls killed in 2018, 34 per cent were shooting victims.

One gun owner said further restrictions would target law-abiding gun owners.

“We're one of the most highly licenced and regulated groups around,” Chad Klymchuk said.

“There is already background checks and a two-day course you have to take and pass to get a restricted licence.”

Klymchuk suggested Canada should spend the money not on regulations, but suicide prevention, mental health funding, and crime prevention.

With files from David Ewasuk