

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Residents were evacuated from a building in the city’s northeast Saturday night after a tenant believed they smelled a gas leak.

A McConachie Condos resident called 911 to report an odd odour.

The building’s residents were evacuated and sheltered in Edmonton Transit Services buses while fire crews were on scene for about two-and-a-half hours.

In the end, investigators concluded frozen vents were the cause of the odour.