A mobile Edmonton coffee shop that operates out of a modified shipping container has been forced to close for the summer after it was burglarized several times.

The Coffee Can is a 15-foot mobile cafe that serves up a selection of locally roasted coffees.

Last month, it announced it was closing temporarily after equipment and generator were stolen.

This week, the shop posted on social media that it had been hit by thieves again.

Owner Tony Phung called the latest setback "very frustrating and discouraging" in announcing his business wouldn't reopen this summer.

Phung tells CTV News he plans to bring the Coffee Can back for next summer with new equipment.

