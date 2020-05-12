EDMONTON -- A bridge near Mayerthorpe collapsed Tuesday, dumping a piece of farming equipment and fuel in the Little Paddle River.

The bridge is located on Range Road 81, north of Township Road 574.

Range Road 81 is closed north of the site to Township Road 580.

The leak is affecting waters downstream from the bridge, according to an emergency alert.

Lac Ste. Anne County Fire Services and Alberta Environment are on scene for mitigation and clean-up efforts.

Crews are also working on how to remove the piece of machinery from the river; officials said power may be interrupted while the work is done.

The condition of the tractor driver is unknown.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.