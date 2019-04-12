

Starting April 28, 95 Avenue will be closed from 85 Street to Connors Road as work continues to return streets and sidewalks to the community in the wake of Valley Line LRT construction.

The city and TransEd says pedestrian access and garbage collection in surrounding neighbourhoods will not be impacted by the closure, but transit and mail service will.

Several bus stops will be relocated, and others closed entirely. A full list of the closures will be found on the ETS website. TransEd will run a shuttle during peak hours; seven days a week to help people with disabilities access relocated bus stops.

Emergency services will still have access to reach the front of properties on 95 Avenue, or through back alleys, and address signs will be posted in back alleys to help emergency services find properties in the area.

The city says the decision to fully close 95 Avenue instead of working through a series of partial closures was made after public consultation with local businesses and residents.

Despite the work, the Valley Line still won’t open by Dec. 2020.

