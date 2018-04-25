Days after police were called to a home in the city’s northeast, and a woman shot in an incident there succumbed to her injuries, friends have confirmed her identity to CTV News.

Friends described Brittany Van Del Agemaat, 25, as an innocent mother, who was “full of energy.”

“Obviously made some mistakes in her life, never did anything wrong since I met her,” the friend, who asked to not be identified, told CTV News, saying she had been trying to turn her life around.

She died Monday after she was injured in a home, located in the area of 78 Street and 143 Avenue.

Police were called to the home on a weapons complaint at about 2 p.m. Monday.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit has taken over the suspicious death investigation. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in this case, the friend called what happened Monday “disgusting.”

“She didn’t do anything to deserve what happened to her.”

