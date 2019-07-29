The Town of Blackfalds is getting closer to having an inclusive playground.

The community has been working with Variety The Children’s Charity on developing the playground since last year.

The playground will feature a swing set, spinning net climber, toddler play structure with slides, five-person see-saw and a quiet area.

The quiet area is designed for children with sensory challenges such as autism, who may need to desensitize.

“The features in it are going to allow children to explore in ways, rather than just jump in there and play on the swing. A lot of children need a little bit more inclusivity, they need things that are a little more designed to help them with their development,” said Blackfalds Mayor Richard Poole.

“One of the things we’re excited about is that these types of facilities will allow all children to become engaged in their community,” said Poole.

The playground will also be designed so it will be easily accessible for those in wheelchairs.

The project will cost $457,000, of that $125,000 will be coming from the Town. $125,000 will be coming from grants, $50,000 is being provided by Lacombe County, and the rest will be coming donations.

The playground is being built at the corner of Westbrooke Road and Vista Trail. Construction is set to start in September and will hopefully be finished in October.