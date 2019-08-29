The Government of Canada announced a $1.8 million in funding to the Glenrose Rehabilitation Research Innovation and Technology hub (GRRIT) Thursday.

GRRIT’s purpose is to support the local development of medical technologies in Alberta.

Christian Bagg, founder of Bowhead Corp, showed his adaptive electric mountain cycle for people with limited mobility. He explained how the GRRIT funding helped to make his creation possible.

“As a young company the money is key, and to not have to take outside investment is what allows a company to stay within Canada and grow,” Bagg said.

Several technologies and innovations were on display at the announcement, including an affordable prosthetic fin that would aid patients with an amputated leg with swimming and a simulation grocery shopping video game, meant to help older patients train and strengthen their memory skills.

MP Randy Boissonnault made the funding announcement and explained how these medical technologies and innovations also serve to benefit our economy.

“When we invest $1.8 million in these kind technologies and these kinds of companies, we also know that it’s going to employ people and it’s going to attract about $800,000 of capital from other parts of the country and other parts of the world,” Boissonnault said.