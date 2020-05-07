EDMONTON -- In one week, phase one of Alberta’s re-opening plan will start. And to help it get underway, the province has promised grants to get child care going. But daycare operators still have questions about how they can operate safely.

“We are essential to getting parents back into the workforce,” said Tricia Cunningham of the SIGIS Child Care Society.

“There’s a need. Parents are needing care, whether they’re working at home. Lots of the emails are ‘I’m in phase 2 i have to come back to work.’”

Child care centres still haven't received guidelines from the province on how to safely operate as they reopen, but SIGIS Child Care Society has been getting good practice. One of their 20 locations in St. Albert was deemed essential because of its proximity to the Sturgeon Hospital.

“Each room we can only have 10 people in, including staff. We generally before COVID were at 25 children.”

The restrictions will mean a financial shortfall for operators.

“We still have all the same rent costs, staffing costs,” Cunningham said.

“If the capacities stay at what they are we will have to have support. One hundred per cent.”

The province has promised funding to ensure child care providers can afford to operate safely. They're diverting $17.8 million from the budget to cover costs.

“To access the cleaning supplies needed, to adhere to all those guidelines put forward so we really want to help them with that with funding in our current existing budget,” said Rebecca Shulz, minister of children’s services.

The minister says she's hopeful clear safety guidelines will be released Friday. For now, she says providers can look at the rules the province released for those centres deemed essential.

“We have to go into this positively that we can do this,” said Cunningham. “We can all do this together.”