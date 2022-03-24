Fundraiser hopes to take STARS Air Ambulance to new heights

Five Edmonton business leaders were dropped off at a remote spot along the North Saskatchewan River Thursday with nothing but a cellphone and a mission to raise money for STARS Air Ambulance.

The annual fundraiser, hosted again for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, challenges participants to raise $50,000 each to earn a rescue from STARS.

"They're calling their friends and family and their colleagues during the day as well as they are doing these challenges," said Terri Strunk, STARS spokesperson.

"At the end of the day, they come together back to the base here in their flight suits, having experienced a day in the life of our air medical crews and the work we traditionally do."

The air ambulance service — operating from three bases in Grande Prairie, Edmonton, and Calgary — has an annual operating budget of around $30 million. Of that, Strunk says the province funds only 20 per cent.

"STARS is there on the absolute worst day with the most critically injured patient," she said. "That's when we are called in."

"I'm gonna be calling a number of people saying, 'Get me off this island. I need your money,'" said Danielle Woo, West Edmonton Mall general manager, one of the participants.

Jody Holba, another participant, told CTV News Edmonton how STARS saved his life in November 2009 after a hunting accident near the North Saskatchewan River.

"These guys basically saved my life," he said, adding how the strap from his firearm broke as he hiked through dense brush.

"My rifle dropped off my back and discharged," Holba said.

"Ground crew never made it to me in time," he added. "It was a single effort from STARS to get me out of the position I was into the hospital."

Strunk added that STARS, with the help of other air and ground ambulances, fire departments, and first responders, is critical to make sure no Albertan is left behind in their moment of need.

"We are all part of the chain of survival," Strunk said. "You take one of those components away, the system falls apart pretty quickly."