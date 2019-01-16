

CTV Edmonton





A former Alberta MLA will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Gene Zwozdesky passed away on Jan. 6 after a battle with cancer.

A service will be held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 9 a.m.

A prayer service and musical celebration was held for Zwozdesky on Tuesday night. Friends remembered him as a talented musician and a fixture in the Ukrainian community.

Zwozdesky was 70-years-old.