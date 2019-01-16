Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Funeral for Gene Zwozdesky to be held Wednesday morning
Musicians and community members gathered to remember Gene Zwozdesky through song on Tuesday night.
CTV Edmonton
Published Wednesday, January 16, 2019 8:21AM MST
A former Alberta MLA will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Gene Zwozdesky passed away on Jan. 6 after a battle with cancer.
A service will be held at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 9 a.m.
A prayer service and musical celebration was held for Zwozdesky on Tuesday night. Friends remembered him as a talented musician and a fixture in the Ukrainian community.
Zwozdesky was 70-years-old.