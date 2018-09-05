

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The 100 Street Funicular will be closed for two days this week as the City of Edmonton makes an estimated $47,000 in repairs.

The City discovered the funicular’s glass barriers had been smashed during a September 4 daily inspection. This is not the first time the river access has been vandalized, but it is the first time damage caused by vandalism has required its closure for repairs, said the City.

The funicular will be closed September 6 and 7.

Shutdown Notice: Glass Replacement

The City of Edmonton maintains on-site cameras and inspects the facility throughout the day. Daily, monthly and annual inspections are also a part of the planned preventative maintenance.

Police are asking any individuals with information about the incident to call EPS.