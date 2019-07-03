A funnel cloud advisory is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Conditions are favourable for the development of funnel clouds from Evansburg east to Vegreville, and from Smoky Lake south to Camrose. Be alert, not alarmed at this point.

This type of funnel cloud develops beneath weak thunderstorms and typically doesn't have enough strength to touch down. However, there is the remote possibility of one becoming a weak landspout tornado.

The advisory issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada is in effect through Wednesday afternoon and evening.