A funnel cloud advisory is in effect for the City of Edmonton and surrounding regions.

This type of funnel cloud isn't usually strong enough to touch down and become a tornado.

The advisory zone stretches from Drayton Valley east to the Saskatchewan border and from Westlock and Lac La Biche regions south to the Red Deer/Ponoka area.

Rotation in weak thunderstorms today will probably produce one or more funnel clouds in central and north-central Alberta. The threat of a tornado is low, but it's not zero. With this type of setup, you don't normally get anything more than some great pictures of funnels. BUT, there IS a very low threat of a weak landspout tornado. We had a couple of these develop last summer. They're much weaker than the tornadoes most people think of. So, they generally produce minimal damage and don't stay on the ground for long. When you're under a funnel cloud advisory, you should be alert, but not alarmed.

This advisory doesn't mean the region is at a greater risk of severe thunderstorms today. He says thunderstorms will likely be scattered across central and north-central Alberta. But, the risk of severe storms is relatively low.