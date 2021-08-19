Advertisement
Further testing needed after autopsy in central Edmonton death: EPS
Published Thursday, August 19, 2021 1:15PM MDT
Homicide detectives were called to investigate a "suspicious" death in Edmonton's McCauley neighbourhood on Aug. 12, 2021.
Share:
EDMONTON -- It's still unclear how a man died in the downtown area last week, the Edmonton Police Service said on Thursday.
More testing is needed after an autopsy on a 57-year-old man found dead at 92 Street and Stadium Road on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 7:30 a.m.
Police did not release the victim's name on Thursday, and said the death could be non-criminal.
Anyone in the area or residents with footage between Wednesday night and Thursday morning are asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.