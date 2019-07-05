A sign on the orange construction fence surrounding one of nine newly installed concrete pads says “Saskatchewan Drive Lookouts/Seating Areas,” but at the moment most provide a very limited view.

“Uh it’s not much. It’s just trees,” one river valley runner told CTV News Edmonton of the view. She went on to assume the City would have to remove those trees to truly turn the pad into a lookout point.

“It’s kinda odd. Kinda a waste,” she said.

Other river valley users figure some tree clearing is okay, as the south bank of the North Saskatchewan river provides the best view of Edmonton’s skyline.

“Just some care has to be taken in clearing any trees to balance nature with the aesthetics of downtown,” cyclist Bill Bellamy said.

The City has not yet provided comment on the project or the fate of the trees to CTV News.

This is a developing story, updates will be made as they become available.