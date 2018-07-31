A St. Albert, Alberta committee is planning an event in the fall, in the hopes of raising funds for annual scholarships and memorials for four Humboldt Broncos killed in a highway crash in April.

The St. Albert Humboldt Remembrance Committee announced the Humboldt Jersey Gala would take place on October 26, 2018 at the Enjoy Centre.

The goal of the event is to raise more than $500,000 to go towards a fund for four annual scholarships, a stick memorial outside St. Albert’s Akinsdale Arena and benches with plaques in recognition of the four Broncos players from the Edmonton Metro Region killed in the crash: Jaxon Joseph, Stephen Wack, Conner Lukan and Logan Hunter.

Retired CBC anchor Peter Mansbridge and Hockey Night in Canada host Ron Maclean are expected to speak at the event, and Oilers alumni are also set to attend.

More details on the event can be found online.